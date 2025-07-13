Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

