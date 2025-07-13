Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.8%

INDA stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

