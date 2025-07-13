Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in American International Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in American International Group by 359.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

