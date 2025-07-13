Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $170.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $208.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.