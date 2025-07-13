Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 51,638,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,538% from the average daily volume of 3,152,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mullen Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.8%
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($48,923.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 4,760.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $124,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5.92. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
