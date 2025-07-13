Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,949,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $209.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.21 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

