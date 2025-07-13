2,844 Shares in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

