SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 50,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ResMed Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of ResMed stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $263.05.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
ResMed Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
