Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 73,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

