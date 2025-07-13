FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CAO Sells $1,106,500.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $446.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

