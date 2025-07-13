Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.