Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $976,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,934,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,830,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 15.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

