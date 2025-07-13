Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

