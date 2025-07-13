Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 1,972 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

