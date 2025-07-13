Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,447 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

