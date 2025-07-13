Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $87,782.80 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $87,782.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,340,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,139,744.10. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,296 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $175,182.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,789 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $47,985.78.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,711 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $197,504.22.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $42,367.05.

On Monday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 20,045 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,630.20.

On Thursday, May 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,333.60.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,803 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $107,597.88.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,381 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $15,218.62.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 919.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 838.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

