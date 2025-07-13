Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $145.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.