Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

