Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 60,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 448,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 448,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,937,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 209,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 3.8%

SIVR opened at $36.70 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

