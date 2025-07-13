Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 852 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

