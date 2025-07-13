Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

