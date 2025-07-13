Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total transaction of $3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,516,908.25. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $30,265,780. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $370.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.57.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duolingo from $515.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

