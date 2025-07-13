Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 235.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,642,000 after buying an additional 3,520,997 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

