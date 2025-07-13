State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,616,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.39.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.32%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.