State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

