Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 142,038 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1,276.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,038 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

