Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 914,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 439,381 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $14.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, July 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

