SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 971,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,731,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 127.53% and a negative net margin of 182.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,680.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after purchasing an additional 641,915 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

