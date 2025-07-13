Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 20,763,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,174,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Paul B. Middleton purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Plug Power by 1,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

