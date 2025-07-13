YETI (NYSE:YETI) versus Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Financial Analysis

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YETI and Kandi Technologies Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.83 billion 1.45 $175.69 million $2.08 15.43 Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.80 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -2.07

Profitability

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares YETI and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 9.59% 26.48% 15.69% Kandi Technologies Group -39.45% -6.82% -5.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

YETI has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for YETI and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 10 5 0 2.33 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

YETI presently has a consensus price target of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given YETI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

YETI beats Kandi Technologies Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

