Comparing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and Turbo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 4.13 $102.66 million $1.08 38.75 Turbo Energy $9.42 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Turbo Energy.

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enphase Energy and Turbo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 13 11 10 0 1.91 Turbo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.74%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Turbo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 10.43% 21.43% 5.80% Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Turbo Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

