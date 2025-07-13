Meredith J. Ching Sells 700 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $12,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 148,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,655.57. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.01. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 270,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,211.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

