Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $133.45 and last traded at $125.69. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.