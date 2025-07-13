OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $216.56 and last traded at $217.03. Approximately 71,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 208,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems Trading Down 7.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $154,724.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,731.06. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock worth $9,784,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,934,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

