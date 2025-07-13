KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on KALA BIO in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

KALA BIO Stock Down 15.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,040.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,316.33. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $162,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in KALA BIO by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 310,559 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KALA BIO by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KALA BIO by 35.7% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in KALA BIO in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KALA BIO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

