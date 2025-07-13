Wall Street Zen Downgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $148.16 on Friday. SEA has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $19,247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,988 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.