Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.33 ($0.33), with a volume of 197735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

Likewise Group Stock Up 3.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11. The company has a market capitalization of £57.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Likewise Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current year.

About Likewise Group

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.

