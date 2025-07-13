Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.54 and last traded at C$22.05, with a volume of 122815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.51.

SKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Geddes sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$81,248.44. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 36,191 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$635,206.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

