Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ENSC opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 192.54% and a negative net margin of 109.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 5.90% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

