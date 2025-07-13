Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 2,394,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,933,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.78.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Shield Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 470.50% and a negative net margin of 173.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shield Therapeutics plc will post 0.0707619 EPS for the current year.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

