Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.86 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 128.25 ($1.73), with a volume of 29465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.73).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.31.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

