Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.89. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 707,287 shares.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $512.65 million, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.93.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

