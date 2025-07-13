Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $199.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.87.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

