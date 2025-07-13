Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IHF stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

