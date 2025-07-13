Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of IUSV opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
