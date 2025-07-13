Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.