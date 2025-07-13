Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.68 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.