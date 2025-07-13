Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

