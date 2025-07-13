Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLHY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLHY stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.