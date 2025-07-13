Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 763 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $151.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

